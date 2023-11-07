Viral Video: This Is The ''World's Most Expensive Hotel Suite'', A Night Stay Costs...

The hotel opened in January this year, and the occasion was marked by a special performance by Beyonce.

Content creator Alanna Panday, who is also the cousin of Bollywood actor Ananya Panday, shared a video of the most expensive hotel suite in the world. In an Instagram reel, she took her followers on a tour of the spectacular room at Atlantis The Royal located in Dubai and showcased the property's rooms, pool deck, office, library, and conference room. Notably, a one-night stay at the ''ultra-luxury experiential resort'', costs $100,000 (Rs 83 lakh approx.)

The ultra-modern two-level four-bedroom white and gold-hued penthouse named 'The Royal Mansion' comes with a private foyer, 12-seat dining room, entertainment room, swimming pool, and private terraces overlooking Dubai's sweeping skyline.

Sharing the video, Ms Panday wrote, ''Tour of the most expensive hotel suite in the world. $100,000 a night gets you 4 Bedrooms, 4 Bathrooms with steam rooms, 12-Seat dining room/ Conference Room, Indoor and Outdoor kitchens, Movie theatre, Office/Library, Private bar and Game room, 10-seat Arabian-style sunken majlis, Temperature-controlled infinity pool, Private deck with 360-degree views.''

''Find your regal hideaway in the spectacular four-bedroom Royal Mansion, the jewel in the crown connecting the two sides of the iconic building. This two-level Penthouse has a private foyer with 100-year-old olive trees and sky-high ceilings that will leave you speechless from the moment you arrive,'' a description on the hotel website states.

''With its very own entertainment room along with a library and bar area, you'll be treated to limitless options in the comfort of your own Penthouse. Every detail in the Royal Mansion will make you feel like royalty, from your private entrance to the exclusive Hermes in-room amenities,'' it added.

The hotel opened its doors in January this year, and the occasion was marked by a special performance by singer Beyonce. The megastar was paid $24 million for the night, CNBC reported. Over a thousand celebrities and special guests from around the world including model Kendall Jenner, and rapper Jay-Zarrived in Dubai to attend the exclusive, invite-only grand reveal of the ultra-luxury resort.

The $1.4 billion hotel is located on the outer ring of Dubai's Palm Jumeirah, a man-made beach archipelago in the Arabian Sea.