Watch: Singer Performs With Dancing Robots In Futuristic China Concert, Wows Internet

In a fascinating spectacle, several Unitree G1 humanoid robots joined Chinese-American singer Wang Leehom on stage for a futuristic dance performance during his 'Best Place Tour' concert in China's Chengdu. The robots, dressed in baggy pants and sparkling overshirts, performed synchronised dance moves alongside human dancers.

The robots appeared during the performance of the song 'Open Fire,' moving with precision and sharp mechanical timing that matched the live music and lighting, Futurism reported. A major highlight of the spectacle included multiple robots performing front flips, specifically 'Webster flips' in near-perfect unison.

The concert aimed to showcase how artificial intelligence and robotics can amplify artistic expression rather than replace human performers.

"The performance marked a rare example of a Robotic Dancer in concert, blending advanced technology with powerful live music. As the opening beats of ‘Open Fire' filled the venue, robotic dancers appeared and moved in perfect synchronisation with Wang Leehom's choreography," the singer's website said.

Watch the video here:

Robots in China are doing it all now, even dancing on stage like pros.



Here Unitree robots doing Webster flips and are performing at Chinese-American singer Wang Leehom's concert in Chengdu.pic.twitter.com/2BNWdok0bf — Rohan Paul (@rohanpaul_ai) December 19, 2025

Impact and Reactions

A video of the performance went viral on platforms like X and Instagram, prompting Tesla CEO Elon Musk to comment with a one-word response: "Impressive". Fans shared clips widely on Weibo, Instagram, and X, leading to playful comparisons between Chinese robotics and US-based projects like Tesla's Optimus.

One user wrote, "Dancers just got replaced by AI. Look at those moves!"

Another commented, "Millennials are perhaps the luckiest generation to have ever been born. Every science fiction book that we've read will likely come to life in some form or fashion." A third said, "2026 will see more adoption of robots than ever. Unitree is giving the DeepSeek vibes for humanoid robots."

Some were not impressed. A fourth user wrote, "The charm and lively energy from human faces easily lift your mood and energise you in a way that these cold, faceless humanoid robots doing gymnastics never can."