Viral Video: Ranveer Singh Kissing Bear Grylls In Netflix Special Leaves Internet Stunned

Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls premiered on Netflix on July 8

Actor Ranveer Singh recently appeared in Netflix special Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls, in which he went on a jungle adventure in Serbia with the famed British presenter, hunting for a rare flower for his wife Deepika Padukone. A clip from the special interactive episode, which shows Ranveer kissing Bear Grylls, has now caught the attention of social media users. They say that actor's over-exciting persona in the viral clip made Grylls feel uncomfortable in front of the camera.

In the viral clip, Ranveer is heard saying, "Arre mere mowgli, arre mere imported Tarzan (Oh my mowgli! Hey my imported Tarzan!)" as he lands kisses on Grylls' cheeks and neck.

The moment was part of a sequence in which Ranveer was 'rescued' by a helicopter carrying Bear Grylls while hunting for the rare flower. The actor then gets excited and kisses Grylls on the cheeks and neck repeatedly.

The clip was first shared by an Instagram user, who said it was "probably the scariest moment of Bear Grylls' life". It then surfaced on Twitter and was widely circulated on Monday and Tuesday.

"Bear Grylls may survive the wild. But will he survive Ranveer Singh?" said one of the users who posted the clip.

#beargrylls#RanveerSingh

Bear Grylls may survive the wild. But will he survive Ranveer Singh? pic.twitter.com/PEqhpcc50i — areeshilpi (@mismishrashilpi) July 11, 2022

"Yeh hamara ladka nahi hai (This is not our child)", joked another, implying that Indians are disowning Ranveer over his antics. Another user said this was "borderline assault".

Ranveer vs Wild was Netflix India's first interactive show and premiered on the OTT giant on July 8.

Ranveer Singh was last seen in Yash Raj Films' Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Before that, he featured in Kabir Khan's '83. Last year, the actor also had a cameo appearance in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The actor also signed another project with Rohit Shetty, which is titled Cirkus. The film is an adaptation of Shakespeare's The Comedy Of Errors.