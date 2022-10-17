Viral Video Of A Rare 'Smoking Bird' Leaves Internet Stunned

The video garnered more than 280,000 views and over 10,000 likes.

A stunning video of a rare "smoking bird" is going viral on social media. Posted on Twitter by the Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM) of Chennai, Ananth Rupanagudi, the video showed a magnificent white bird, with a green-blue head and neck, opening its mouth to whistle several times before exhaling a plume of smoke.

"Popularly called the smoking bird - such a beauty! Wonder what it's actually called!" Mr Rupanagudi captioned the post, which has now garnered more than 280,000 views and over 10,000 likes.

Watch the video below:

Popularly called the smoking bird - such a beauty! Wonder what it's actually called! #birds#amazingpic.twitter.com/QUrI9CQqZI — Ananth Rupanagudi (@Ananth_IRAS) October 12, 2022

In the comment section, internet users identified the bird as the Bare-throated bellbird, which is mainly found in Brazil.

Netizens were simply amazed at the bird's appearance and its unique ability to smoke. "Btw.. Its the Bare-Thrated Bellbird... The Shrill Ending Post its Calls Resemble a Bell.. Hence the Name!" wrote one user. "Wow! Unbelievable and amazing," said another.

Viral Video | Video Of Cat Bobbling Its Head Can Take Away Your "Monday Blues"

A third explained, "Not actually smoking bird but the hot air comes out from bird's mouth in cold weather." A fourth commented, "Oh My God... This is so so so Astounding.. Unbelievably Unimaginable Unspeakable!"

Meanwhile, speaking of birds, last month, a video of a Bowerbird mimicking the sound of children playing had taken the internet by storm. The clip was shared on Twitter by Buitengebieden. The 56-second video showed how a Bowerbird can mimic different species or sounds it has heard elsewhere.

The video accumulated more than 1.7 million views and over 4,000 likes. Social media users were blown away by the bird's mimicry skills.