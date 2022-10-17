Video Of Cat Bobbling Its Head Can Take Away Your 'Monday Blues'

Picture shows the cat named Wobble.

It takes some time to get back into the swing of activities after a weekend off. People have to prepare for their planned tasks, such as work, school, and everything else on Monday, the start of the week. However, it takes a little time for people to adjust. But one video of a cat circulating on the internet will help take away your Monday blues. It presents a story of hope and perseverance, detailing how the cat is battling a rare medical condition without any complaint.

Shared by an official Instagram page called Cats Of Instagram five days ago, the video shows the cat named Wobble bobbling its head in an uncontrolled manner with music in the background acting as a perfect energising therapy.

"His name is Wobble 'cause he bobbles. He needs a big bowl 'cause he makes a mess," reads the text super in the video.

The cat was born with Cerebellar Hypoplasia and is cared for by two pet parents, according to the Instagram handle.

"This is Wobble! Born with Cerebellar Hypoplasia, but he's never let that slow him down. He's the happiest boy you'd ever meet and feels no pain/dizziness from his disability. In other words, his head just does that," Cats of Instagram wrote while sharing the post.

The video has attracted over 2.1 million viewers and garnered more than 1.2 lakh likes since being shared. Several users have left heartfelt remarks in the post's comment area.

One user wrote, "The perfect cat to call a Cubs Game: Cubs Whin! Cubs Whin!"

Appreciating the caretakers of Wobble, another said, "Thank you for taking such good care of that precious baby."

"He's the sweetest little guy," commented a third user.



