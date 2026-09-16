Muzaffarnagar Man Drives E-Rickshaw To Spiti Valley, Mountain Journey Stuns Internet

A man from Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar has turned heads online after taking his e-rickshaw on an unlikely mountain adventure and driving it through the challenging roads of Himachal Pradesh's Spiti Valley. Sumit Kumar Prajapati began documenting the journey on Instagram on August 15. He promised his followers that he would share regular updates about the route, the challenges he faced and the reactions of people he met along the way. He eventually chronicled the trip in 27 videos.

According to details shared on his Instagram account, Sumit first travelled to Manali with his friends, while his e-rickshaw was transported there separately on a truck. On August 19, he set off from Manali towards Spiti, continuing the rest of the journey alone in the three-wheeler.

The trip reportedly began after a conversation with friends who were planning to visit Spiti by car. When Sumit was asked how he would make the journey without owning a car, he decided to take his e-rickshaw instead.

His decision immediately triggered questions online, particularly about how he planned to charge the electric vehicle in the mountains. Sumit explained in his videos that he charged the e-rickshaw at his overnight stops and also carried a generator for emergencies.

Followers later suggested that he should allow passengers to ride in the vehicle instead of travelling alone. Taking the suggestion, Sumit began carrying passengers during parts of the journey as he continued towards Spiti.

As the e-rickshaw climbed deeper into the mountains, it became an attraction in itself. At one point, Sumit was seen driving along a rocky stretch at an altitude of around 12,500 feet. Other travellers stopped to film the unusual sight, with many surprised to see an e-rickshaw tackling steep and rugged mountain roads.

Some people applauded Sumit for attempting the journey, while others simply marvelled at how the electric three-wheeler had managed to make it so far.

On August 26, Sumit reached Kunzum Pass in his e-rickshaw. His social media posts described the feat as the first time an e-rickshaw had reached the location and claimed it as a world record. However, that record claim could not be independently verified.

The unconventional road trip has since become a viral story, with his e-rickshaw emerging as one of the most unexpected sights on the route to Spiti.