Tamil Nadu Ex-School Education Minister Charged In Rs 100-Crore Bribery Case

Police on Wednesday carried out searches at four locations linked to former state school education minister and DMK leader Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in Chennai and Trichy on alleged Rs 100-crore bribery to grant approvals to private educational institutions.

Two locations linked to his personal assistant were also searched in connection with the case.

The Central Crime Branch of the Chennai Police, which conducted the searches, charged Anbil Mahesh under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The action comes on the basis of a complaint from Ilangovan, the secretary of the Federation of Associations of Private Schools, Tamil Nadu. He had alleged that money was collected from him on the promise of securing permanent recognition, upgradation, approval and other permissions for private schools.

According to the investigation, 177 private schools have so far been identified as affected, with crores of rupees allegedly swindled. Bank accounts linked to the case have been frozen and digital evidence has also been seized.

In June last year, DMK leader Arasakumar was arrested under the Goondas Act on the basis of the complaint. Two more people have also been arrested in connection with the case.

More than 250 people have so far been questioned as part of the investigation. School Education Department officials were also questioned and documents were collected.

DMK chief MK Stalin labelled the raid as political vendetta and diversion tactics from people-centric issues.

"When Tamil Nadu people struggle with frequent power cuts, law and order issue CM is having shooting in London without bothering about any issue. Raids are being carried out just to divert people from real issues. We will face these raids legally," he wrote on X.