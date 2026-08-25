Tamil Nadu Minister Claims He Bribed To Get Project Approval In DMK Rule

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister N Marie Wilson on Monday alleged in the Assembly that he was forced to pay a bribe to the School Education Department during the previous DMK government.

The allegation prompted former School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi to demand a Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) probe into the minister's "confession" of paying a bribe.

Speaking in the Assembly, Wilson, who represents the ruling TVK, claimed he was a "direct witness" to corruption under the previous DMK government. He alleged that he was compelled to pay a huge sum for approvals related to his educational institutions at a location in T Nagar, Chennai.

"I am the evidence; I am the witness," Wilson said. "I can say exactly how much amount was given at a place called Global (Educational Trust) in T Nagar. Let them file a defamation case or hold an inquiry; I am ready to face it directly," he alleged.

Hitting back at the minister, DMK leader Poyyamozhi accused Wilson of making baseless claims out of personal vendetta and demanded immediate action against him.

"For a minister to stand in the Assembly and repeatedly say 'I gave the bribe' is a grave mistake," Poyyamozhi said. "Since he claims to be the direct witness to paying a bribe, I request the DVAC director to summon and investigate him immediately," the DMK leader urged.

The former minister alleged that Wilson's accusations were retaliation for legal action taken against his educational institutions in December last year. According to Poyyamozhi, education department officials had discovered that Wilson was running a school in Pallavaram without proper permission, allegedly using forged documents initially obtained for Krishnagiri district.

"A case was filed over this, and he has already been summoned for inquiry," Poyyamozhi stated.

Poyyamozhi also accused the TVK minister of collecting capitation fees from poor students at the colleges he administers. "We are ready to face whatever he claims," he added.

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