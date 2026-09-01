Video: Inside Komik, India's Village Closest To The Sky, With 50% Less Oxygen

Komic village, located at an altitude of about 15,050 feet in Himachal Pradesh's Spiti Valley, is often described as one of the inhabited villages closest to the sky. Residents live with significantly lower oxygen levels than at sea level, while the extreme cold makes it difficult for trees and many plants to survive.

Set against a backdrop of snow-capped Himalayan peaks and clear blue skies, Komic proudly displays a sign at its entrance describing it as the world's highest village connected by a motorable road.

Other settlements, including Nepal's Dho Tarap and Bolivia's Santa Barbara, also lay claim to similar titles. However, at 4,587 metres (15,050 feet) above sea level, this remote Buddhist hamlet near India's border with Tibet is undoubtedly among the highest motorable human settlements in the world.

Despite its remarkable location, life remains challenging for the village's roughly 100 residents. Komic is a small settlement of whitewashed mud-and-stone houses in the remote Spiti Valley. The region is a cold trans-Himalayan desert that remains cut off from much of India for nearly six months each year when heavy snowfall blocks mountain passes. Phone and internet connectivity are limited, while schools and healthcare facilities are located far away.

Uploaded to YouTube around four months ago, Kanishk Gupta's vlog, India's Village Closest to the Sky, continues to attract viewers, garnering more than 4 million views. The video offers a glimpse into life in Komic, one of India's highest villages. Situated at an altitude of 15,000 feet, the settlement experiences low oxygen levels, harsh winters and a landscape where trees struggle to grow. The vlog captures not only the challenges of life at such an altitude but also how residents have adapted and built thriving lives in one of India's most remote settlements.

Watch the video here:

Oxygen Levels And Life At 15,000 Feet

In the video, Kanishk says his oxygen saturation level dropped to around 80% upon arrival, a level that would be considered medically concerning at lower altitudes. However, locals who have lived in the region for generations have adapted to the thin air. Their bodies produce higher levels of red blood cells, enabling them to function more efficiently in low-oxygen conditions.

'All Houses Here Have 2-Foot-Thick Mud Walls'

To survive the harsh cold of the trans-Himalayan desert, villagers build mud houses with walls nearly two feet thick. The houses are painted white to reflect sunlight during the day. During winter, water often freezes, prompting residents to use dry toilets, with the waste later converted into manure.

With virtually no trees in the region, dried dung from yaks, cows and donkeys is used as fuel in traditional bukharis for cooking and heating. Livestock are also kept indoors at night to protect them from the extreme cold.

Marine Fossils, Sacred Peaks And The World's Highest Post Office

About 10 kilometres away lies Langza village, known for marine fossils that indicate the presence of the ancient Tethys Sea millions of years ago, before the formation of the Himalayas.

The 20,000-foot Chau Chau Kang Nilda peak is revered by locals, who believe it ensures a year-round supply of water to the region. Nearby Hikkim is home to the world's highest post office, which has served the area for more than four decades despite limited connectivity.

One House Celebrates, The Entire Village Joins In

With limited infrastructure and resources, community bonds remain Komic's greatest strength. If one of the village's dozen households hosts a celebration, the entire community pitches in to help.

To wash utensils in freezing temperatures, villagers use a makeshift water-heating system made from a funnel, pipe and firewood. The thin mountain air may be harsh, but the warmth and hospitality of the people leave a lasting impression on visitors.