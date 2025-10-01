Viral Video: Drunk Ryanair Passenger Dragged Off Flight By Ear After Mid-Air Disruption

A Ryanair flight from London Luton to Alicante was forced to make an emergency landing in Toulouse, France, after a group of allegedly intoxicated British passengers caused serious disruption on board.

The incident, which has gone viral on social media, shows French police boarding the aircraft and removing five men. One of the passengers, Daniel Ashley-Laws, also known online as Dan Rizz, was filmed being dragged down the aisle by his ear as other passengers clapped and sang "cheerio", according to The New York Post

According to reports, Ashley-Laws was seated next to an emergency exit and allegedly attempted to open the door during the flight. He was part of a group traveling to Benidorm for a stag party and had reportedly consumed duty-free alcohol before boarding.

While two members of the group left the plane without resistance, Ashley-Laws refused to comply. Video footage shows him shouting, resisting arrest, and being physically restrained by officers, who eventually removed him by force. His son was also removed after shouting at the police.

French authorities confirmed that five men were detained. Police said Ashley-Laws was heavily intoxicated and could not be questioned for several hours. Despite reports of his arrest, later photos showed him in Benidorm, appearing to joke about the incident with friends.

After the removal, the flight continued to Alicante at around 10:15 PM local time without further problems.

Ryanair confirmed that the flight was diverted after "several passengers disrupted the flight."

"Ryanair has a zero-tolerance policy for unacceptable passenger behavior and will continue to take strict measures to address it, ensuring all passengers and crew have a smooth and enjoyable journey, without unnecessary disruption," the airline said.