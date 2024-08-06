Viral Video: Brave Woman Jumps Onto Moving Truck, Applies Handbrake In Nick Of Time

Woman has gained acclaim for her heroic act of stopping truck in a dramatic rescue.

A woman has been lauded as a hero after dramatically stopping a runaway truck from causing potential disaster. The incident, captured on CCTV, shows the truck slipping off a platform before the woman swiftly jumps into the driver's seat and engages the handbrake.

The dramatic rescue unfolded as the woman was passing by. While two other men attempted to halt the truck manually, the woman's quick thinking prevented a potentially catastrophic accident. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media, with netizens praising her bravery and presence of mind.

Watch the video here:

Brave Girl Jumps onto Moving Truck to Pull Handbrake🫡 pic.twitter.com/c40pbZTorT — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) August 5, 2024

"All credit goes to only that brave girl. She used her sense at the right time. No credit for those two machos trying to stop the truck by pulling it backward," commented a user.

"Admire her braveness. Lesson is to reach the handbreak rather than the leg break," wrote another user.

"What did the two guys think-that they could stop the truck by pulling?" commented a user.

The identity of the woman and the exact location and date of the incident remain unknown at this time.