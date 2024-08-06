Man Is Seen Fighting To Get Down From Mumbai Local, Video Goes Viral

The video shines a light on the dangerous conditions faced by commuters.

From news articles to TV shows, movies, and social media posts, the daily hustle of Mumbai has been romanticised by citing the city's problems as a benchmark for the strong spirit of its citizens. Mumbaikars appear to approach these challenges with zest in this story, but the truth is far different.

A recent video shows a man experiencing the real struggles that Mumbai local train commuters go through every day. In the video, one can see how desperately he is trying to get out of the crowded train, only to be met with a surge of people who were pushing their way in aggressively. This chaotic scene exposes the severe difficulties faced by passengers daily, contradicting the glorified image often presented in popular media.



Watch the video here:

Spirit of Mumbai Kinda Kalesh pic.twitter.com/Y0D8Fzq17M — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) August 5, 2024

The video has garnered nearly 1 million views, with many commenting on the daily challenges faced by commuters in Mumbai.

"People suffocate, abuse, push others away, and fight to board a local train. This happens only in Vishwaguru Bharat," commented a user.

"It's such a shame to see that authorities have been unable to provide a safe and comfortable travel experience to passengers in Mumbai for many decades. It seems like they have no idea how to think about a solution for this," wrote another user.

"This has been happening in Mumbai for ages. Probably not a single day passes without such incidents in Mumbai local trains," commented a third user.