The Day After Tomorrow Was Just A Warm-Up. Real Danger Looms, Warn Scientists

Researchers say it's almost impossible to predict timing of climate tipping points.

A recent study has raised questions about the state of the global climate. Scientists have discovered that determining the potential timing of catastrophic climate tipping points is almost impossible. Although the movie "The Day After Tomorrow" depicted abrupt climate change in a dramatic way, the truth is much more complex and unpredictable.

One example of these is a system of ocean currents called the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation, or the AMOC. It may result in enhanced sea level rise, drastic temperature decline in Europe, and rainfall pattern disturbances over the Amazon if nature collapses. Previous modelling estimates predicted a collapse of this circulation by the next century. According to the latest research, the timing is still uncertain and could be within the next 6,000 years.

The study also highlights some very important gaps in knowledge regarding climate systems. A lack of data and limited knowledge about the mechanism underlying it make long-term predictions uncertain. If anything, scientists say this overshadows the need to decrease greenhouse gas emissions. Every extra fraction of a degree of warming increases the risks associated with tipping points, and regardless of the exact timing, catastrophic events are imminent.

According to earlier estimates, the AMOC might disintegrate between 2025 and 2095. But, as the latest study demonstrates, there are so many unknowns that these forecasts cannot be trusted. The range of possible collapse times found in the study, from 2050 to 8065, makes it challenging to predict the exact date of such an occurrence.

The timing of other possible climate tipping points, such as the melting of polar ice sheets or the collapse of tropical rainforests, is yet unknown, the researchers noted. This uncertainty stems from insufficient historical data, limited direct observations, and limitations in our understanding of climate systems.

Maya Ben-Yami, the lead author of the study, described the findings as a wake-up call and a reminder of the need for improved data and understanding of climate systems.

"Our research is both a wake-up call and a cautionary tale," she said.

"There are things we still can't predict, and we need to invest in better data and a more in-depth understanding of the systems in question. The stakes are too high to rely on shaky predictions."

The study highlights the significance of cutting greenhouse gas emissions, despite the difficulties in identifying precise tipping points. Co-author Niklas Boers pointed out that for every tenth of a degree of warming, there is an increase in the risk of major climate catastrophes, even though exact predictions are challenging.