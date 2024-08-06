August Long Weekend Sparks Buzz On The Internet, Memes Show How Employees Plan To Escape Work

Despite work commitments, many plan to extend their holidays creatively.

This year, with Independence Day on August 15 and the festival of Raksha Bandhan on August 19, Indians are ready for a taste of the long weekend comprising 5 days. While this prolonged period of holidays is making several people eagerly wait for relaxation and travel, it has some of the others in the tight grip of the harsh reality of work commitment cutting into their holiday plans as not many people work on the same Monday to Friday roster, many offices have six days a week, and some do not consider Rakshabandhan as a holiday.

Social media is but a microcosm of these contrasting emotions, where users share their humorous memes and relatable posts on the joys and pains of the long weekend ahead. It is filled with students and employees alike who voice out their hopes and disappointments in a digital world and what the nation's collective mood looks like.

As the country gears up to celebrate significant occasions, many are seizing the long weekend as an opportunity to extend their break, often by taking sick leave. The internet is abuzz with memes and videos highlighting this tactic, showcasing the humour and creativity of those looking to make the most of their time off.

August Plans 😉



15 - Independence Day

16 - Not feeling well taking off

17 - Weekend

18 - Weekend

19 - Raksha Bandhan Holiday

20 - Feeling very weak taking off

21 - Going to lab for tests

22 - Doc told to take rest

23 - Somewhat better

24 - Weekend

25 - Weekend

26 - Janmastami… — Backpacking Daku (@outofofficedaku) August 1, 2024

Here's a comprehensive list of long weekends in August 2024, according to the Indian calendar.

On Thursday, August 15, which is Independence Day and also Parsi New Year, the first long weekend begins. Employees can enjoy a five-day break starting on Friday, August 16, and ending on Monday, August 19, in observance of Raksha Bandhan.

Thursday, August 15: Independence Day and Parsi New Year

Friday, August 16: Take the day off.

Saturday, August 17: Weekend

Sunday, August 18: Weekend

Monday, August 19: Raksha Bandhan

In India, Nowruz 2024 will be celebrated on March 20 and August 15, reflecting different calendar traditions. The first date aligns with the global spring equinox observance, while the second follows the Shahenshahi calendar, which does not include leap years, resulting in two New Year celebrations for the Parsi community.

The second long weekend starts on Saturday, August 24, and continues through Janmashtami on Monday, August 26.

Second long weekend: 3 days

Saturday, August 24: Weekend

Sunday, August 25: Weekend

Monday, August 26: Janmashtami

August 2024 offers several opportunities for long weekends in India, perfect for both short trips and relaxation at home. With proper planning, you can make the most of these holidays and enjoy a well-deserved break.