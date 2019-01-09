Viral Tweet Explains The Math To Get More Pizza Per Order And People Are Amazed

Hint: You've probably been doing it wrong all these years

Offbeat | | Updated: January 09, 2019 09:33 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Viral Tweet Explains The Math To Get More Pizza Per Order And People Are Amazed

A viral tweet explains how ordering one 18-inch pizza is better than ordering two 12-inch pizzas.


Contrary to what you might have argued your whole life, mathematics does have a few practical applications as well. It can, for example, help you decide how to get the most pizza for your buck. A tweet going viral on the Internet right now explains how ordering an 18-inch pizza is better than ordering two 12-inch pizzas. Confused? Take a look:

The tweet explains how, simply by calculating the area of a circle, one can reach the conclusion that an 18-inch pizza serves 254 square inches of food, whereas two 12-inch pizzas have only 226 square inches.

Surprised? Well, numbers don't lie.

Here's how people reacted to the revelation:

A lot of people felt cheated

Then began the cursing of the pizza industry

At least now you know the correct way to order pizza.

via GIPHY

Were you surprised by the tweet? Let us know using the comments section below.

 

Click for more trending news


NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

pizza tweetviral tweetpizza

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Bharat BandhLive TVHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusUpcoming MoviesAirtel DTHAmazon QuizNote 5 Pro

................................ Advertisement ................................