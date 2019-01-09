Viral Tweet Explains The Math To Get More Pizza Per Order And People Are Amazed

A viral tweet explains how ordering one 18-inch pizza is better than ordering two 12-inch pizzas.

Contrary to what you might have argued your whole life, mathematics does have a few practical applications as well. It can, for example, help you decide how to get the most pizza for your buck. A tweet going viral on the Internet right now explains how ordering an 18-inch pizza is better than ordering two 12-inch pizzas. Confused? Take a look:

Here's a useful counterintuitive fact: one 18 inch pizza has more 'pizza' than two 12 inch pizzas pic.twitter.com/hePSpG0pJs — Fermat's Library (@fermatslibrary) January 7, 2019

The tweet explains how, simply by calculating the area of a circle, one can reach the conclusion that an 18-inch pizza serves 254 square inches of food, whereas two 12-inch pizzas have only 226 square inches.

Surprised? Well, numbers don't lie.

Here's how people reacted to the revelation:

Life changing information https://t.co/EoMDrQEQV1 — Tristan Ramcharan (@tristan_kw) January 8, 2019

@EduSum@aliceinframes I got a degree in mathematics just so I could draw this for you pic.twitter.com/f1qCfKDzoK — Eddie Woo (@misterwootube) January 8, 2019

So the best option is to get two 18 inch pizzas then. Got it. — Elaine Ferguson (@fergusonelaine) January 7, 2019

A lot of people felt cheated

Can't sleep cause this is on my mind!!! #pizzamath All those years and thousands of orders smh!!!! #pizzatherapyhttps://t.co/JI0TrXCk10 — (@Singhmma559) January 8, 2019

I just inflicted this on my friend. She didn't believe me, she did the math, then she let out the most straight-from-the-soul "Ｎｏ" that I've ever heard. — Sam Block 𐠎 (@polyphanes) January 7, 2019

Then began the cursing of the pizza industry

The pizza industry has known this for years but kept their studies hidden. Thanks for speaking truth to power, Andy. — Dale Jackson (@DaleJacksonPI) January 7, 2019

Finally...”Big Pizza” being exposed for the frauds they are. You've done god's work here sir thank you. — Bill (@ReplaceRokita) January 8, 2019

At least now you know the correct way to order pizza.

via GIPHY

Were you surprised by the tweet? Let us know using the comments section below.