Viral 'Succulent Chinese Meal' Meme Immortalised By Australia's National Film Archive

Jack Karlson, a small-time criminal who became famous for the video of his arrest, has been immortalised by Australia's National Film and Sound Archive (NFSA). Karlson's now-iconic 'succulent Chinese meal' speech will now be preserved in NFSA's 2026 Sounds of Australia collection, along with a pedestrian crossing signal and Missy Higgins' 2004 hit Scar.

Karlson delivered the monologue as the police arrested him at a Chinese restaurant in Brisbane. The clip, originally captured in 1991, went viral on YouTube in 2009 and has since become a core part of the internet meme subculture. The clip has inspired thousands of memes, musical remixes, merchandise and even an orchestral piece.

"Gentlemen, this is democracy manifest! What is the charge? Eating a meal? A succulent Chinese meal?" Karlson shouted in the clip, resisting the officers.

The one-minute exchange included Karlson shouting, "Get your hand off my penis!" before complimenting one officer on his headlock technique.

Jack Karlson, the man who was arrested for eating a succulent Chinese Meal pic.twitter.com/TWldkGDGRv — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) February 17, 2026

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Sounds of Australia

The Sounds of Australia is a collection of sound recordings that reflect the historical, cultural and aesthetic significance of the country Down Under.

"Karlson speaks with theatrical precision, shifting between mock outrage and formal oratory. Uploaded to YouTube in 2009, the footage was quoted, remixed and shared globally," the NFSA stated, as per ABC News.

"Karlson's words became shorthand for irreverent Australian humour, demonstrating how voice and performance can transform an everyday news event into a lasting piece of cultural folklore."

Reflecting on the selections, NFSA assistant curator Hannah de Feyter said: "We've got some truly beloved songs and albums, we've got our very iconic speech, we've got a historically significant broadcast."