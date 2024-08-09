Jack Karlson had been in the hospital for the past three weeks.

Jack Karlson, famed for the classic "democracy manifest" and "succulent Chinese meal" clip, died on August 7, aged 82. In a statement, Karlson's family confirmed his death, saying he had prostate cancer.

"He walked a full and colourful path and despite the troubles thrown at him, he lived by his motto - to keep on laughing," they said in a statement.

Karlson had been in the hospital for the past three weeks, trying to break free several times, according to his niece Kim Edwards, who told The Independent that, "he asked us many times to sneak in his pipe."

She also mentioned that as a final farewell, they gave Karlson a "last taste of red wine through his drip".

Karlson was a small-time criminal and serial jail escapee. There's still debate over whether or not this was his true name. He became popular in 2009 when a 1991 news tape of his arrest at a Chinese restaurant in Brisbane's Fortitude Valley was posted online.

Karlson was suspected of using a stolen credit card, but he always claimed it was a case of misidentification.

"What is the charge? Eating a meal? A succulent Chinese meal?" Karlson resisted a group of cops and yelled dramatically.

Among his other now-iconic phrases was "Gentlemen, this is democracy manifest."

Numerous memes, music remixes, response videos, and even a few tattoos have been inspired by this pivotal event. Additionally, there is a racehorse -- a purebred Australian -- named Democracy Manifest. Karlson died a day after his 82nd birthday.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Heath Davis is directing a documentary on Karlson called The Man Who Ate a Succulent Chinese Meal. The film is slated to be released in early 2025. In an interview with The Guardian, Davis referred to Karlson as "the last Australian larrikin."

Mark Depin, documentary's associate producer and author of a nonfiction book inspired by Karlson's life, says the 82-year-old's real name was Cecil George Edwards.