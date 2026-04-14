"Viral Reel Turns Costly": IPL Fan Loses Ring Worth Rs 70,000 At Cricket Stadium

A woman lost a ring worth Rs 70,000 during an Indian Premier League cricket match after a social media filming stunt went wrong. The incident occurred on 11 April at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA Stadium, during the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings.

The woman, identified as Madhu Priya, was attempting to recreate a popular social media trend in which the participant pretends to throw a ring into the air whilst recording. However, what was meant to be a playful clip quickly became costly when she accidentally let go of the ring for real.

Footage from the video shows the ring slipping out of her grasp, followed by a visibly stunned reaction. She and those around her were seen searching the surrounding seats in an attempt to locate it, but the ring was not recovered.

Sharing the video herself on Instagram, Madhu Priya wrote in the caption: "Rs 70,000 ka loss ho gaya. Ring is still missing." She also appealed directly to anyone at the stadium who may have found it, asking them to contact her via direct message and offering to share her ticket details as proof.

The clip quickly gained traction online, with many users responding with light-hearted humour. Comments included remarks such as "the trend turned into a tragedy" and "70,000 ki reel padh gayi", loosely meaning the reel ended up costing a great deal more than anticipated. The ring remains missing.