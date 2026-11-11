Viral Raccoon Who Passed Out In Liquor Store Helps Raise Rs 2.3 Crore For Local Animal Shelter

A raccoon that broke into a liquor store in Virginia, USA, last year has helped raise Rs 2.34 crore ($250,000) for the local animal shelter. Donations poured in through the "Trashed Panda" campaign for the Hanover County Animal Control, which will be utilised to cover half the cost of a new tool for officers to document animal cruelty investigations.

Jeffrey Parker, chief of animal protection for Hanover County, detailed that the tool consists of body cameras for animal protection officers. Additionally, the money is being used for new housing for animals, toys, a temperature-controlled food shed and a community and pet pantry.

“It was just remarkable the amount of feedback that came with it. I think a lot of people can relate to it as well. But it has just been remarkable,” Parker was quoted as saying by Fox 10 News.

The department had been mulling getting body cameras for some years but could never really pull the plug until the drunk raccoon turned up and expedited the process.

“This raccoon just helped us a little bit faster,” he said.

Parker said the cameras are for officer safety, transparency and court documentation.

“We could use cameras every day. I think it provides valuable information and evidence for us. We utilise our sheriff's office for body cams when we need body cam footage on scene. So now we can do that on our own,” Parker said.

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Drunk Raccoon

Last year, on Black Friday, an employee found the raccoon lying face down in the liquor store, following what appeared to be a "liquor-fueled rampage" a few hours earlier.

According to Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter, before blacking out, the raccoon left behind a trail of broken liquor bottles, dishevelled shelves and toppled boxes. A spokesperson for the store said the raccoon damaged 14 bottles of spirits worth about $250. No other damage was found, and the store opened after the cleanup.

In one of the viral photos shared by the authorities, the raccoon can be seen dozing off near a garbage can and a toilet. Another pic shows a store alley filled with broken liquor bottles. As the pics went viral, social media users had a field day, laughing at the absurdity of the situation.

As for where the raccoon was nowadays, Parker refused to divulge the details but added that he was hopefully leading a good and "sober" life.