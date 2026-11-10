Canadian Couple Claims They Are Being Evicted For Farting Too Much: 'Wish We Were Joking'

A Canadian comedian couple has claimed that they are being evicted from their rented accommodation for farting too much. Toronto-based SE Grummett and Sam Kruger challenged the eviction at an October 29 hearing before the city's Landlord and Tenant Board. They had been living on the main floor and in the basement of a converted duplex, with the landlord living on the floor above.

The queer horror-comedy duo, who perform under the name Creepy Boys, said they wished they were joking, but their landlord genuinely accused them of smoking indoors. The couple insisted the air quality sensors weren't detecting smoke but their relentless farting.

"We are being wrongfully evicted because we fart too much. Really. This is not a joke. We wish we were joking," the couple said on their GoFundMe page.

"We are currently being evicted for “personal use” but we believe this is retribution for us enforcing our tenants rights, as well as, our landlords belief that the poor air quality readings in her unit are from us smoking. When in fact, the air quality monitor is reading our farts. Again, this is not a joke."

The couple highlighted that during the first year of tenancy, they believed they had found a gem of an apartment after living out of suitcases for nearly five years.

"Prior to this apartment, we lived out of our suitcases for nearly five years. Hopping from gig to gig, one Airbnb or sublet to another. Slowly accumulating things for our future home, where we might one day live," they said.

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'It Has To Be Farts'

Things, however, took a turn for the worse nearly 10 months ago. In December 2025, the landlord, who suffers from a chronic lung condition, informed them that she was investigating the air quality of her unit and, since the air duct system was shared, the couple was also involved.

The tenants said they took every measure to identify the source of the VOCs and found through trial and error that it was not related to appliance use or home fragrances.

"We asked our landlord to bring in an air quality specialist, as we felt we had exhausted our abilities to determine the source of the VOCs. She denied this request citing the cost, unless we agreed to pay for whatever testing needed to be done if we turned out to be the source," they said.

After contacting a public health specialist, the couple learned that VOC levels react to bodily functions, leading the two to claim the readings which spiked overnight, could be caused by their flatulence.

"Farts. It's farts. It has to be farts," they said.

The couple has so far raised Rs 2.26 lakh (CAD $3,400) for the legal costs while finishing a three-month tour.