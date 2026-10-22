Woman Quits Central Government Job, Wonders If She Made The Biggest Mistake: "I Am Terrified"

A government job is a dream for many Indians, offering financial stability, a regular income and a secure future. However, a woman has decided to resign from her Central Government job despite being uncertain about what lies ahead. In a post on X, the woman revealed that she had submitted her resignation but was still wondering whether she had made the biggest mistake of her life. She compared her situation to boarding a bus and realising midway that it was heading in the wrong direction.

"Imagine getting on a bus and realising halfway through that it's going in the wrong direction. You want to get off. But you've paid for the ticket. Everyone else is staying. They think you're making a mistake. And you have no idea where to go instead. That's exactly where I am right now," she wrote.

She said her job offered a monthly salary, stability and a predictable life, but she could not imagine doing the same work for another five or 10 years. Although she felt that leaving was the right decision for her, the uncertainty surrounding her future had left her terrified. The decision has also been difficult because she has not yet told her parents, who are in their late 60s.

"I don't know what comes next. Some days, I wonder if I'm being reckless. I haven't even told my parents, who are in their late 60s. Not because I'll depend on them financially or because they depend on me, but because the thought of causing them worry and pain makes this decision even harder," she added.

While leaving her job was painful, staying in a position she no longer saw herself in felt equally difficult.

See the post here:

The post prompted several users to share their views, with many encouraging her to trust her judgement and make decisions based on what felt right for her. One user said that if the decision made sense to her, it was worth considering, adding that no one else could decide whether it was right or wrong for her.

Another user drew a comparison with a Japanese saying about getting off the wrong train as early as possible. The user observed that people often hesitate to leave situations that no longer serve them because they fear they might not find the right alternative. As a result, they sometimes settle for an uncertain destination rather than take the risk of changing direction.

A third user said, "After a few years, you will have a big smile on your face whenever you will recall this day. Follow the heart, let it show you the path unseen. All the best." A fourth added, "This is a beautiful post. Thanks for being honest. It takes courage to express vulnerability and follow one's heart! Respect to you. No, you are not making the biggest mistake of your life. A job that doesn't fire anyone their entire lives only breeds cowardice."