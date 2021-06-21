Viral: Assam Mechanic Turns Old Maruti Swift Into 'Lamborghini'

Nurul Haque has gone viral for his Lamborghini replica.

A man from Assam has modified his old Maruti Swift into a Lamborghini replica in a feat that has left thousands impressed. Nurul Haque, a motor mechanic from the Bhanga area of Karimganj district, modeled his old Swift on the lines of the Italian luxury car, spending a little over Rs 6 lakh. "It took nearly eight months to develop it," the 31-year-old was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Mr Haque's Lamborghini replica caught the Internet's eye after he shared pics of the car on social media.

On Instagram, photos and videos of his yellow Lamborghini replica has been inundated with compliments. "Amazing work," reads one comment, while another says, "Keep it up."

A fan of the 'Fast & Furious' action films, Mr Haque says he always knew he wanted to drive a Lamborghini. When the first of the coronavirus-induced lockdown forced him to sit at home, he decided to spend the time he had modifying his old Maruti Swift.

"For the past eight months, I have been engaged in my project. The total expenditure of my project is around Rs 6.2 lakh," he told India Today.

Nurul Haque bought an old Swift and removed its body. Then, he started building Lamborghini parts by watching YouTube videos.

"But I didn't realise that it would be a costly affair," he said. "From buying the engine and the raw material to giving it the final shape, the total expenditure was around Rs 6,20,000. I am not sure if even developing such a replica is legal. I want to drive the car across the state and I hope the police won't arrest me and seize my car."

While the Lamborghini has turned him into a local celebrity, Mr Haque already has his eyes set on his next modification: he plans to build a curstomised replica of a Ferrari next.