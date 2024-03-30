Video: Zomato Delivery Agent Studying For UPSC Exam In Traffic, Internet Calls It 'Inspiring'

The video showcases the rider's dedication to self-improvement even while on duty.

A video of a Zomato delivery agent watching United Public Service Commission (UPSC) lectures while stuck in a traffic jam is going viral on social media. The clip, shared on X on March 29 by user Ayussh Sanghi, shows the Zomato delivery executive engrossed in his UPSC lessons amidst the chaotic surroundings. The video showcases the rider's dedication to self-improvement even while on duty. "Sapne, majboori, aur samay ki tangi (Dreams, compulsion, and time crunch)" read the text on the clip.

"After Watching this video, I Don't Think you Have any Other Motivation to Study Hard," Mr Sanghi wrote in the caption of the post.

Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 62,000 views and over 1,400 likes. In the comments section, users expressed their thoughts. While some found the video "inspiring", others expressed concern over the potential dangers of distraction while navigating busy roads.

"Inspired & driven to excel, the path may be tough, but the reward - invaluable. #Believe #NeverStopLearning," wrote one user. "This video is so inspiring, it makes me want to work harder than ever before," commented another.

However, another user wrote, "It's a disease... not motivation," highlighting that being distracted on a busy road can be dangerous. "Wrong inspiration. There could be an accident," expressed a fourth user.

Meanwhile, speaking of work-life balance, earlier another post on X showing a man working on a laptop in a movie hall had sparked a similar debate on the micro-blogging site. Taking to X, user Rishika posted a photo of the man working inside a theatre. In the comments of the tweet, users reignited the debate on work-life balance and long work hours.

"Speaks volume about work-life balance. Glorifying such disability is not hustle-culture," wrote one user. "He must have taken wfh, but couldn't wrap up by movie's time," said another.

"Its useless, nothing great. That man is just senseless, and uncivilised. How can he disturb the enjoyment of others who are in the theatre watching the movie. Not caring for others is by no way showing that you are a committed employee or stressed up," expressed a third.