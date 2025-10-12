Video: Woman Meets Physicist HC Verma On Flight, Shares Sweet Note He Gave Her

A woman recently shared a delightful encounter when she met with the legendary physicist Harish Chandra Verma, author of the iconic textbook Concepts of Physics, on a flight. The woman, named Shilpa Trivedi, posted the video of their interaction on Instagram on October 4, which went viral on social media, amassing over 1.2 million views. In the caption, she wrote, "Knowledgeable professor HC Verma Sir...so happy to meet him.. #simplicity so much to learn..."

On the video, she wrote, "Realized mid air that we have a legend traveling with us." Initially, she appeared hesitant before approaching him, as she wrote, "Kya karu milu ja k" (Should I go and meet him?).

However, she finally met him and also took some pictures with him.

The Padma Shri Awardee also gave her a sweet handwritten note dated October 1, which suggests that the interaction happened on that date. The note read, "Shilpa ji, aapne mujhe itne varsho tak yaad rakha, aapka aabhar hai" ("I'm grateful you remembered me after so many years").

HC Verma has been recognised for contributions to physics education, and his book Concepts of Physics is often referred to as a "bible" for JEE aspirants and physics students.

Social media reaction

"Nation must Respect Someone Who has the power to create something New that never existed earlier," one user wrote.

"Was solving hcv thought to take break and this is the first reel I saw god. I so want to meet him once," another user commented.

"Raised an entire generation without even realising what he contributed," a third wrote.