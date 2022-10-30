Video: With Halloween Around, Elephants At US Zoo Smash Pumpkins

Elephants were given the pumpkins as a part of Milwaukee County Zoo enrichment program.

There are several heartwarming elephant videos available on the internet. Their antics are so endearing that people want to keep watching them. In a video doing rounds on the internet, three elephants at the Milwaukee County Zoo, United States had a good time smashing giant pumpkins, which are often denoted as seasonal October treats around the festival of Halloween.

The one minute, 40-second video was shared by Milwaukee County Zoo on their Facebook page on October 26. It was captioned as, "It's the elephant's annual smash and squash!"

In the video, the three African elephants can be smashing the pumpkins with their teeth and then enjoying the same.

Watch the video here:

The video has amassed over two lakh likes and reactions on Facebook. Several internet users commented on the now viral video. One user wrote, "Wow!! Never seen an elephant eat anything, amazing! it looks like it's quite hard for them to get the food to their mouth." ''I love that they get all stabby with it!" said another user. "I love how the elephants figured out they had to break the pumpkins in smaller pieces to eat it. Fun to watch," commented a third. Another user said, "That's adorable. What a great idea."

As reported by the New York Post, the pumpkins were also given to other animals in the zoo including lions for the purpose of enrichment. They further added that the three pumpkins were 347 pounds (157.3 kg), 364 pounds (165.1 kg), and 576 pounds (261.2 kg).

The three animals are named Brittany, Ruth and Belle. As per the website of the Milwaukee County Zoo, they acquired Belle in 2019 from another zoo as part of an expansion of its elephant exhibit.

