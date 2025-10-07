Kentucky Man Charged Over Bizarre Halloween Display Targeting Officials

Stephan Marcum, a man from Powell County, Kentucky, has been accused of making terroristic threats because of a bizarre Halloween display, the New York Post reported. He is facing serious charges for placing five fake bodies wrapped in trash bags in his front yard, and labelling them with titles of city officials, including the mayor, district judge, county attorney and zoning manager for his hometown of Stanton, which is about 45 miles southeast of Lexington.

The 58-year-old was charged and arrested on Saturday (October 4) after refusing to take down the display or talk to the police.

Police say Stephan Marcum hung “body bags” labeled with names of local officials — even a “district judge” effigy.

Was it dark humor or a threat gone too far? 👁️#TheQuietWitnessTV #TrueCrime #Kentucky #HalloweenHorror pic.twitter.com/iMXTkh2Adj — Quiet Witness (@QuietWitnessTV1) October 7, 2025

"The one hanging was labeled 'district judge'. There was a rope around the neck of the body," the police wrote in the arrest citation as per Lex18.

According to the reports, he ranted about some issue with local officials in a recent social media post after he learned in court that he "violated a number of City Ordinances" at his home.

"This is something you just don't see every day," Powell County Judge Executive Eddie Barnes told WKYT. Barnes was not one of those named in the display.

In cases such as this, intent plays a crucial role. Hence, proving Marcum's intent to intimidate or threaten is key. Legal defences might involve questioning the intent behind the display or arguing a lack of credible threat.

Stephen Voss, a political science professor at the University of Kentucky, told WKYT, "If you're actively threatening someone in a terrorising way, that may not be covered by the general right to free expression."

Voss further added that in the current scenario, "we're seeing a little bit less tolerance for violent communication or violent imagery because there seems to be a greater risk people will enact it or carry it out."