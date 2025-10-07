IndiGo's Elephant Sticker With "Extreme Heavy" Tag On Coffin Sparks Debate

A photo showing an elephant sticker with a tag saying "extreme heavy" on a coffin being transported on a flight caught social media users' eyes, and it soon became a major topic of discussion online. The user who shared the photo said the coffin was being transported on an IndiGo flight. As the photo started gaining traction, airline sources said there was "absolutely no intention to hurt anybody's sentiment" and "we sincerely regret if it has been perceived otherwise".

The image was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user named Hirav who said in the caption, "Might sound silly but @IndiGo6E, for Human Remain cargo shipment. You might want to change the "Extreme Heavy" sticker with an elephant on it. Just for the respect of the one who has departed."

Might sound silly but @IndiGo6E, for Human Remain cargo shipment. You might want to change the “Extreme Heavy” sticker with an elephant on it.



Just for the respect of the one who has departed



This video has surfaced over Instagram by an agency involved in transporting human… pic.twitter.com/ekgYA1TMPh — Hirav (@hiravaero) October 5, 2025

The user added that the video was posted on Instagram by an agency involved in transporting human remains.

The shipment was being taken from Delhi to Patna, complete with documents and a passport.

The image divided the Internet, with some X users claiming it was a blatant "breach of privacy for the departed and their family", while others saying it's part of standard practice.

"The elephant icon is a universal symbol highlighting heavy weight so that handlers can handle it carefully. Nothing disrespectful in it. Technically it helps the handlers to understand that this is heavy weight and they need to handle it carefully," read one comment.

"Labeling and handling symbols are standard practice when transporting human remains globally. It's not about disrespect, it's about safety and clarity. Handlers are not very educated to read English but they understand the symbols," another user noted.

Others asked IndiGo to reconsider such labelling for human remains.

When NDTV reached out to IndiGo, an airline source said such symbols are meant for labourers who carry the cargo to help convey the requirement for maximum manpower in a simple and easy-to-understand way.

"IndiGo will review it internally," the source added.