US Girl, Missing Since She Was 3, Found With New Identity 42 Years Later

Michelle Marie Newton, a Kentucky girl, went missing in 1983 at the age of three. In a surprising turn of events, she has been found alive 42 years later, living under a new identity in another state, the New York Post reported. Michelle's mother, Debra Newton, had told family members she was relocating to Georgia for a new job, but instead, she disappeared with her daughter.

After they disappeared, the authorities attempted to track them down, but the efforts were unsuccessful, and the case was also closed. According to reports, Michelle's father, Joseph Newton, had custody of her at the time of her disappearance.

Because of a lack of leads, the authorities dismissed the case in 2000 as the prosecutors were unable to reach them, WFTV9 reported. The child was also removed from the nationwide missing child databases five years later.

However, the case reopened in 2016, but the authorities were still looking for a breakthrough, which they eventually received in 2025.

The police received a Crime Stoppers tip, which led them to Debra's home in The Villages, Florida, on November 24. She was arrested and charged with custodial interference, a felony offence with no statute of limitations.

Michelle, now 46, had been living as "Sharon Nealy" and was unaware of her true identity until police informed her. "You're not who you think you are. You're a missing person. You're Michelle Marie Newton," the police told her, as per WLKY.

Police also planned a reunion with her father. "She's always been in our heart. I can't explain that moment of walking in and getting to put my arms back around my daughter," Joseph told WLKY.

"I wouldn't trade that moment for anything. It was just like seeing her when she was first born. It was like an angel."