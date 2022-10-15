Watch: Baby Elephant Indulges In Cute Play Fight, Internet All Hearts

Picture shows a cute play fight between a few baby elephants.

There are several elephant videos available on the internet. Their antics are so endearing that people want to watch them every time. These wild animals enjoying their natural habitat and in captivity never fail to amaze you with their cuteness. One such video has surfaced on the internet and shows a cute play fight between a few baby elephants.

The video was posted two days ago by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, an Instagram page full of fascinating photographs and footage of the gentle giants. It is a Kenya-based organisation that rescues, rehabilitates, and releases orphaned young elephants in the region.

While sharing the post, the organization wrote, "Roho is the crowned king of the Nursery! (Really, he's just the oldest bull in the herd, but we like to add a little pomp and circumstance.) Befitting his royal status, he just sits in his kingdom and waits for his courtesans to come to play with him."

"Here, he is joined by Esoit and Taabu. Although they are quite a bit smaller than Roho, they share his love of wrestling. It makes us so proud to see how Roho gently plays with them, sitting back and encouraging them to test their strength, where he could easily dominate the both. Our little king is turning into a mature, kind bull," it added,

Since being shared, the video has accumulated 1.1 lakh views and more than 21,000 likes. Instagram users have been surprised by the footage and have given heartfelt remarks in the post's comment area.

"I just love to see them play. I have learned so much from watching these videos," wrote one user.

Another said, "Beautiful smart precious babies, I love and adore them so very much. The most beautiful intelligent creatures created by God for us to enjoy and love!"

Praising their cute antic, a third user simply said, "I love how hé is indulging them."



