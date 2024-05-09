Video: This Shrimp Squat Challenge Is Viral, We Dare You Try It

The viral story has amassed over six million views

Many fitness challenges go viral time and again. Now, videos of the shrimp squat challenge are gaining popularity online. Although the exercise is not easy, many people are trying it to check their balance and flexibility. This particular exercise requires a person to perform a different kind of one-leg squat. It involves holding the top of one foot behind you while squatting down with the other. The exercise is well renowned for concentrating on a number of important muscle groups, which enhance mobility, stability, and balance. The squat is excellent for building muscle and flexibility in your body as well as aiding in the healing of lower body ailments.

A video of several people trying out the viral shrimp squat challenge is doing rounds on social media and has amassed over six million views. In the short clip posted on X (formerly Twitter), around 15 people are seen trying the challenge. However, only five people were able to complete it.

Since being shared, many people took to the microblogging platform and shared clips of trying out the challenge. Some were successful while others tried to do their best.

"There's a strength and balance issue here - people need to gym more," said a user.

"But who makes up these challenges," a person wrote.

A third added, "Sounds like the ultimate test of seafood skills! Enjoy the challenge, shrimp lover!"

"Just tried it, almost broke my noes...that is actually incredibly levels of flexibility!" remarked a person.

"I thought i'd be able to do this because i can deep squat and am somewhat fit -but i failed. it's harder than it looks," said another.

A user added, "This looks simple but it's very hard"

"Both my knees would explode trying this," an X user wrote.