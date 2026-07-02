Video Shows Paris Residents Taking Refuge In IKEA As France Battles Deadly Heatwave

As a relentless heatwave continues to grip Europe, a video from Paris has captured dozens of people seeking relief from the scorching temperatures inside an IKEA store. The footage shows visitors spread across different sections of the furniture showroom, making themselves comfortable on display beds, sofas, and armchairs - not to test the furniture, but to escape the oppressive heat outside.

Some people are seen lying on mattresses as if taking a nap, while others are seen scrolling through their phones, chatting with friends, or simply sitting quietly enjoying the air conditioning. A few are also seen fanning themselves with handheld fans as they wait out the worst of the day's heat. Rather than browsing for furniture, many appear to have turned the store into a temporary refuge from the extreme weather.

The video has quickly gone viral on social media, with many viewers calling it a practical way to cope with the soaring temperatures. Others joked that IKEA's showroom had become an unofficial cooling centre for Parisians. "Turns out IKEA is the hottest tourist attraction…and the coolest place in town," a person commented.

Watch the video here:

France Faces Deadly Heatwave

The scenes inside the Paris store come as France battles one of its most severe heatwaves in recent years. The country has endured days of exceptionally high temperatures, with several regions recording well above seasonal averages. Authorities have issued heat alerts, opened cooling centres and urged people, particularly older adults, children and those with underlying health conditions, to stay indoors, remain hydrated, and avoid strenuous outdoor activity.

The prolonged spell of extreme heat has also disrupted daily life. Schools have been temporarily closed in some areas, outdoor activities have been curtailed, and pressure on hospitals and emergency services has increased as more people seek treatment for heat-related illnesses. The hot, dry conditions have also heightened the risk of wildfires and placed additional strain on electricity and water supplies.

Public health officials say the extreme temperatures have already been linked to around 1,000 excess deaths, most of them among elderly people. They have warned that the toll could rise further if the heat persists.