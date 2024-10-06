Video Shows Pakistani Influencer Riding A Chained Tiger, Internet Calls It 'Animal Cruelty'

The video has ignited outrage on social media, reigniting concerns about animal welfare

In Pakistan, keeping exotic animals, including tigers, as pets is a growing trend, particularly among the wealthy. However, this practice raises serious concerns about animal welfare, public safety, and conservation. Despite Pakistan's Wildlife Protection Laws prohibiting private ownership of exotic animals, enforcement remains lax, allowing the illicit trade to thrive. Recently, a video went viral featuring a man riding a chained tiger in Pakistan. The video, shared by digital creator Nouman Hassan, rapidly gained over 100,000 views, prompting a deluge of comments.

The footage shared on Instagram shows him nonchalantly sitting on the back of the massive tiger, guiding it through an open area. The background also showcases two cages, one confining a lion and the other a lioness, raising additional concerns about the animals' living conditions.

Watch the video here:

The video has ignited outrage on social media, reigniting concerns about animal welfare and the ethical treatment of wildlife. Many users emphasised the need for stricter laws and enforcement to protect wildlife from exploitation. One user wrote, ''Don't hurt that animal, it's not here to carry your weight. Besides keeping it locked up, are you going to mistreat it?''

Another commented, ''What kind of sick person chains such a majestic animal for entertainment?''

A third wrote, ''The poor tiger looks so helpless. This is blatant animal cruelty.'' A fourth added, ''I don't find it funny, that's not the place to have in animal that belongs to the jungle.''

Estimates suggest over 100 tigers are kept as pets in Pakistan, with many smuggled from neighbouring countries or bred in captivity. These captive tigers often face inhumane conditions, inadequate care, and poor living conditions, posing significant risks to their well-being.