Video Shows Emotional Farewell Of Air India Air Hostess: "Her Last Announcement"

Noopur Parth, an Air India air hostess, bid farewell to her illustrious 35-year career with a heartfelt announcement on her last flight from Chicago to Delhi. Her daughter, Sanjana Parth, shared the emotional moment on Instagram.

Noopur, dressed in Air India's iconic blue saree, made a calm and composed announcement, thanking passengers and sharing standard flight information. "Her last announcement. Her last flight as crew," the caption of the post read.

Watch the video here:

Social Media Reaction

The video captures the heartfelt moment, with many users praising Noopur's dedication. The users also praised Sanjana for sharing the video. Many took to social media to express their admiration for her 35 years of service, with one user commenting, "This gave me goosebumps. So much dignity in one announcement."

"I dream love be a flight steward to fly overseas to see those different, beautiful things, shopping & historical places in the country. I am hesitate coz of my deafness," one user wrote in the comment section.

"Wow such a milestone and such an achievement! You are incredible didi," another user said.

"With God's grace and family support, you reached superannuation. May you continue having Good health & a peaceful life ahead with all your prayers being answered always," a third user extended her blessings and support.