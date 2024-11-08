Video Showing Department Head's Electrifying Dance Performance With Kerala College Students Wins Internet

The video has garnered over 3 million views.

A recent video from a Fresher's Day event held at a college in Kerala has taken the internet by storm. The clip, which shows a Head of Department (HOD) joining students on stage for an electrifying dance performance, has garnered millions of views and widespread acclaim. The memorable moment took place during a Fresehers' Day event held at Sanatana Dharma College in Alappuzha. The video was shared on Instagram by a student named Amal V Nath.

The clip opens to show a group of students dancing to the song 'Manasilaayo' from superstar Rajinikanth's film 'Vettaiyan'. Seconds later, their HOD, Vineeth Vc, joins them on stage, energising the crowd even further as the audience cheers enthusiastically.

"Pov :When your HOD matches your vibe," Amal V Nath wrote while sharing the clip on Instagram.

The student shared the video on social media just a few days back. Since then it has accumulated nearly 395,000 likes and over 3 million views. Instagram users flooded the comment section with fire and heart emojis.

Reacting to the video, one user jokingly wrote, "HOD rocked, students shocked". "Where can I find this kind of hod's?" asked another.

"Bro got moves," commented a third. "Oh my god.. This is what HOD is all about," expressed a fourth user.

Meanwhile, another similar video has gone viral on social media last month. The clip featured a student and his teacher dancing to the classic Bollywood song 'UP Wala Thmka'.

In the video, the student begins by showing off his dance moves before the teacher joins him on stage. Wearing matching black shirts and trousers, the duo impresses the audience with their coordinated steps and dynamic energy. At one point, the teacher adds extra flair by donning black sunglasses mid-dance, sparking loud cheers from the crowd.

Social media users praised the performance, with one commenting, "The teacher literally nailed it," and another adding, "He stole the show with his control and swagger."