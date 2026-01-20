Video: People Queue Up At 4 AM To Get Their Hands On Mysore Silk Sarees

The craze for authentic Mysore silk sarees reached a new high recently as hundreds of people were seen queuing up outside a showroom as early as 4:00 AM. A video capturing the massive crowd has gone viral across social media platforms, garnering several lakh views from multiple accounts.

The rush was witnessed outside the Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation (KSIC) showroom. Despite the early hour, people waited patiently for hours to get their hands on the iconic sarees, which are priced anywhere between Rs 23,000 and Rs 2.5 lakh.

According to Kannada Prabha, to manage the overwhelming demand for Mysore silk sarees, the corporation has implemented strict rules. A token system has been introduced, where only those who secure a token are allowed entry to the showroom. Additionally, each customer is limited to purchasing only one saree, ensuring that more people get a chance to buy these coveted garments. These measures aim to streamline the buying process and prevent any unfair advantage.

Why the Massive Crowds?

The primary reason behind the frenzy is a significant supply shortage. KSIC holds the exclusive Geographical Indication (GI) tag for Mysore silk, meaning they are the only official producers of the authentic fabric.

The production process is slow and meticulous because:



Limited Workforce: There is a shortage of skilled weavers and artisans.

Rigorous Training: It takes 6 to 7 months to train a new artisan to meet the corporation's high standards.

Quality Control: All production is handled strictly within KSIC's own facilities to maintain purity.

This isn't the first time a video of people lining up for sarees has gone viral; similar videos have gone viral in the past, showcasing the enduring demand for these prized textiles.

For many, the wait is worth it. Known for their rich gold zari and soft texture, these sarees remain a prized possession for women across the country, even if it means standing in line before sunrise.