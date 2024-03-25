Video Of Tiger's Majestic Leap To Cross River At Sunderbans Wows Internet

The clip shows a tiger walking towards a river at Sundarban National Park.

Tigers are rare, elusive animals, which is why the thrill of spotting one in its natural habitat is unmatched. It's always a fascinating and once-in-a-lifetime experience to see a tiger in the wild, but witnessing the big cat jump into the air is an even more extraordinary experience. Now, a breathtaking video of a tiger taking a big leap over a water stream is winning hearts on the internet. The remarkable video was shared by Indian Railway Accounts Service (IRAS), officer Ananth Rupanagudi on X (formerly Twitter).

The clip begins with a tiger walking towards a river at Sundarban National Park, West Bengal. Seconds later, it takes a giant leap and lands on the other side of the river. Sharing the video on the microblogging site, Mr Rupanagudi wrote, "In Sunderbans - over a 20ft leap from standing position - once in a lifetime shot! I know that this has gone viral but one can't get enough of it!"

Watch the video below:

In Sunderbans - over a 20ft leap from standing position - once in a lifetime shot! I know that this has gone viral but one can't get enough of it! #tiger#Sunderbanspic.twitter.com/CHjuAg3KHx — Ananth Rupanagudi (@Ananth_IRAS) March 24, 2024

The clip was initially shared on Instagram by wildlife photographer Harshal Malvankar. It has collectively accumulated over 6 million views and several reactions from social media users.

Reacting to it, one user wrote, "Tigers mind their own business and are usually lone hunters. Hence not the king of the Jungle. But they are strongest and the most skillful in the cat kingdom. You can look it up. Amazing capture btw".

"Agility and flexibility at the best," commented another. "Wow never seen anything like this before exceptional," expressed a third. "Imagine the strength required in those legs to push a 150-200kg+ animal so far, while gravity is actively doing its job," wrote another.

"Such a breathtaking capture! The Sunderbans are truly a unique gem. Enjoy every moment of this extraordinary experience," shared one user. "Majestic cat!! and these skills, in same manner are useful at B'luru Majestic as well," another user reacted.

Meanwhile, last month, another video of a tiger went viral on social media. The clip captured by wildlife photographer Deep Kathikar showed a tiger picking up a plastic bottle from a waterhole in the Tadoba National Park in Maharashtra. According to Mr Kathikar, the tiger featured is the cub of Tigress Bhanuskhindi from Ramdegi Hills and the footage was captured in December 2023. The video left internet users heartbroken and concerned, while some called the situation ''alarming".