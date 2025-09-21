Video Of Small Girl's Sweet Gift For Teacher Melts Internet: "Precious Like A Diamond"

A video of a small girl's thoughtful gift for her teacher has won hearts on social media, with users praising her innocence and kindness. The Instagram video was shared by a user named Divya DJ, with a caption "Precious love". Social media users have noted that such gestures highlight the special connection between teachers and their students.

The video appears to have been captured on September 5, when India celebrates Teachers' Day to honour educators across the country. The date marks the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

In the video, the girl walks up to the teacher and gives the gift and wishes the teacher "Happy Teacher's Day". The gift, which is a pen and a Hajmola, was wrapped in handmade paper.

Social media users have praised the girl and said that the gift may be small, but it reflects her appreciation and affection for the teacher.

The video was uploaded on September 6, but has gained huge traction recently, as it has already crossed over 11 million views.

Social media users have flooded the comment section with sweet messages. One user wrote, "Most beautiful video in the teachers' day celebration."

"Emotions of this little girl are precious like a diamond," another wrote.

"Pure emotions no drama no luxurious no expensive only love may goddess give her bright future. Love you, princess. Queen," a third user wrote.