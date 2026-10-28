Video: Mexican TV Host Kicks Drone In Anger, Accidentally Hits Model In Face On Live TV

A Mexican television host accidentally hit a female contestant in the face with a production drone after kicking the device during a live broadcast. The incident, which took place on October 26, left the woman injured and forced her to step away from the cameras for medical attention. The incident occurred on Es Show, an entertainment programme broadcast on Canal 6, operated by Multimedios, in Monterrey, Mexico, Marca reported.

A video of the incident shows the host, Ernesto Chavana, appearing irritated as a small drone hovered near him on the studio set. In a moment of frustration, Chavana kicked the device. However, the device flew upwards and struck Colombian model and dancer Isabella Rojas, known on the show as La Colombiana, directly in the face.

Rojas immediately bent over in pain and had to leave the set temporarily to receive medical attention. Footage from the studio captured immediate confusion as cast members rushed to assist the model.

Watch the video here:

She later showed her followers that the impact had left her with a cut on her lip.

The video went viral online, triggering strong reactions as many slammed the host for not apologising to the model immediately. One user wrote, "The worst part is that after he realises he hurt the girl, instead of immediately apologising and recognising his outburst, on the contrary, he kept yelling for them to get the drone out! They should fire him and remove him immediately from the programme."

Another commented, "Poor girl, and the dude doesn't even pretend to console her or apologise. I hope she sues that production and that man. How could anyone do this? Do you not see the innocent people all around you?" A third said, "What a lack of professionalism! I hope they take responsibility for their foolishness."

Chavana subsequently apologised publicly and stated he would take full responsibility for the incident. Production representatives also confirmed that damages would be covered. Rojas later returned to the programme after receiving medical attention, with reports indicating minor injuries, although no detailed medical update has been made public.