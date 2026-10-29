13 Killed As Russian Drone Slams Into Ukraine Train Platform: Authorities

At least 13 people were killed and 10 wounded on Thursday morning after a Russian drone struck a platform at the Dnipro railway station where a train was standing, Ukrainian authorities said.

The Ukrainian Railways in a post on Telegram, stated that train was supposed to be heading for Zaporizhzhia when Russia launched the strike using a jet-powered drone.

"The enemy launched a strike using a jet-powered UAV against the railway station in Dnipro. The strike hit one of the platforms where train No. 866 (Dnipro-Zaporizhzhia) was located at the time", the post stated.

It also said that although there was an alert regarding an "elevated threat level", there were people present on the platform.

Zelensky Demands International Action

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky demanded international action after the "horrific" Russian strike on the train station.

"Just how many terrorist strikes has Russia carried out against our people since sanctions were lifted on certain Russian oligarchs and the Russian energy sector, rather than de-escalating?", he wrote on X.

Dnipro mayor Borys Filatov also lamented "a tragedy" in the city, saying on social media that "a drone hit a civilian electric train".

Last month, a Russian drone struck a train near the Ukraine-Poland border on Sunday shortly after senior visiting officials, including the former prime ministers of the UK and Sweden, passed through, Ukraine's state rail operator said.

New ​Russian jet-powered drones that are hard to shoot down have attacked everything from shopping centres and filling stations to power plants and other ⁠critical infrastructure. And the railways are no exception.

The attack highlights Russia's escalating campaign targeting Ukraine's critical transport infrastructure. Ukraine's state railway operator, Ukrzaliznytsia, reported that Russia has attacked more than 1,700 rail facilities, including stations, locomotives, and passenger wagons, in 2026 alone.