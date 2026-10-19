Russian Strikes In Ukraine's Kharkiv Kill Infant In Stroller, 5 Others

Six people, including young children, were killed in a Russian drone strike in a park in the Kharkiv region of northeastern Ukraine on Monday, the authorities said.

Kharkiv regional governor Oleg Synegubov said on Telegram that the dead in the attack in Nova Vodolaga included three children and that 14 others were wounded.

Seven of those injured were children, he said, adding that a cafe had been damaged in the strike.

Synegubov decried "another terrorist act by the Russian Federation", lamenting that "the enemy strikes a recreational park in the middle of the day, knowing that there is no military infrastructure there at all".

Kharkiv regional police said two women and an infant in a stroller were among those killed, posting pictures on Telegram showing a burnt-out stroller, damaged playground equipment and a collapsing wooden structure.

"A horrific strike on Kharkiv region. The occupiers used a drone to strike the central park of Nova Vodolaga at a time when there were many people there, including families with children," they said.

Local authorities in the Russian-occupied eastern Lugansk region meanwhile said that three people there were killed when a Ukrainian strike hit a hearse on Monday.

A Ukrainian strike "targeted a funeral home vehicle that was transporting a dead person. This attack claimed the lives of three people", Leonid Pasechnik, the regional leader installed by Moscow, said on Telegram.

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