Video: Mark Zuckerberg Turns Nail Artist For Daughter, Internet Calls Him 'Father Of The Year'

The video has garnered over 20,000 likes.

Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently shared a wholesome video on Instagram showing him taking on the role of a nail artist for his daughter. The billionaire shared the video with the caption, "Leveling up dad skills with multiple screens on Quest 3S" - a reference to Meta's new mixed-reality headset. The clip shows Mr Zuckerberg painting his daughter's nails with vibrant colours and sparkles.

In the video, Mr Zuckerberg hunches over a table and carefully paints his daughter's nails in different colours. "I crushed it," he says after finishing the task. The clip ends with the little one showing off her nail art.

Watch the video below:

This wholesome father-daughter video has gone viral. It has garnered over 20,000 likes and over 625,000 views.

Reacting to the clip, one user wrote, "Bruh went from CEO to stylists for his daughter upgrade." "The father! Building technology for fathers' errands," commented another.

"Father of the Year award," expressed a third user. "This is the cutest thing ever," said another.

"Was so waiting for your nails to get painted too," quipped a fifth user. "I'm sure this was the main use case when designing the Quest 3S," commented one user.

Also Read | "No Wonder We Have So Much Unemployment": Delhi CEO On Job Seeker's AI-Generated Cover Letter

Mark Zuckerberg has three daughters, August, Maxima, and Aurelia, with his wife, American paediatrician and philanthropist Priscilla Chan.

Notably, Meta launched its new Quest 3S virtual reality headset in the United States of America on September 25, 2024. It costs $299.99 (Rs 25210, approximately) for the 128 GB version and $399.99 (Rs 33610, approximately) for the 256 GB version.

"From watching your favourite TV shows on a cinema-sized screen to your own personal trainer that you can take with you anywhere you go, plus multitasking capabilities, gaming and more, there's no better mixed reality device on the market at this price," description of the headset on the company website reads.