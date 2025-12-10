Mark Zuckerberg's 387-Foot Yacht Sparks Climate Backlash: "Net Zero Is For Poor"

Tech billionaire and CEO of Meta Mark Zuckerberg is facing widespread criticism after a video of his new 387-foot superyacht surfaced online, sparking a fresh debate about climate responsibility among the ultra-rich.

According to The YachtWorld, the yacht, built by Feadship and powered by four MTU diesel engines, can reportedly reach 21 knots and travel up to 6,000 nautical miles. The brief clip showing the vessel cruising alongside its support boat, Wingman, quickly went viral and triggered strong reactions across social media.

Many users accused Zuckerberg of contradicting his own public comments on climate change by purchasing such a high-emission luxury asset. A widely shared post by X user @redpillb0t criticised the tech executive for owning "a $300 million, 387-foot mega yacht powered by four gigantic diesel engines," adding that "Net Zero is only for the peasants."

Another user, Jason A Williams (@GoingParabolic), repeated the same criticism and called the purchase an example of "elite excess."

Several commenters echoed similar sentiments, with the phrase "Net zero for thee, but not for me" spreading across discussions as a shorthand for what many see as environmental double standards among billionaires.

Some responses also linked the controversy to broader concerns about Meta's business practices. One user posting in Hebrew questioned how Facebook remains free for users, suggesting that consumer data may be part of the trade-off. Such remarks combined public frustration about climate impact with long-standing concerns over data privacy and corporate power.

The incident has once again highlighted the growing scrutiny on how wealthy individuals contribute to climate change, and whether their choices align with their public commitments.