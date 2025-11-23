"Trillion Dollar Club": AI Images Of Tech Billionaires Hanging Out Take Internet By Storm

Social media is buzzing with Google's latest AI tool, Nano Banana Pro and users are having a blast creating imaginative storyboards and hyper-realistic images. Amid this, AI-generated images of the world's most powerful tech leaders hanging out or taking selfies has gone viral. One viral set, dubbed the "$1 trillion squad," shows billionaires like Elon Musk, Sundar Pichai, Mark Zuckerberg, and Jeff Bezos in a dimly lit parking lot surrounded by luxury cars, sparking memes and jokes.

In the image, a Cybertruck sits alongside sleek black hypercars and a vintage off-road truck, with tech moguls posing casually. The Tesla XEO is seen puffing a cigar as smoke drifts through the air, while others stand with hands in pockets, dressed in understated jackets and jeans.

See the image here:

Trillion Squad assembled pic.twitter.com/tQMjRrfxx5 — Ambuj Mishra (@Ambujmishra9090) November 22, 2025

Another viral photo shows the same group of tech moguls crammed into a small, wood-paneled room that looks more like a budget motel party than a billionaire gathering. The scene features plastic chairs, mismatched furniture, and even a microwave tucked in the corner. One person holds a red plastic cup, another puffs on a cigar, while the rest blend into a crowd reminiscent of a college frat hangout. "Just a chill gathering with the homies," the image was captioned.

Just a chill gathering with the homies pic.twitter.com/eqNWjpWcHU — Beff – e/acc (@beffjezos) November 21, 2025

A third post features the billionaires casually partying at a packed, frat house. The image is captioned, "Somewhere in a parallel universe."

Somewhere in a parallel universe: pic.twitter.com/SFlYRiUpcn — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) November 22, 2025

Yet another image depicts the tech moguls walking down a dimly lit street at night with sparse streetlights casting shadows.

Trillion Dollar Club pic.twitter.com/GyGxMdBkeN — Linus ✦ Ekenstam (@LinusEkenstam) November 21, 2025

Nano Banana Pro

Google recently unveiled Nano Banana Pro, its latest AI image generation and editing tool, powered by the Gemini 3 Pro architecture. This upgrade builds on the original Nano Banana model, offering smarter image creation, restoration, and editing capabilities. Nano Banana Pro can generate infographics, diagrams, and even transform handwritten notes into polished designs. According to Google, it "helps you visualize any idea and design anything—from prototypes to data representations." The tool is available in the Gemini app, Google Workspace, and developer APIs, with free and paid tiers.

How to use Nano Banana Pro?