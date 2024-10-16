'No Wonder We Have So Much Unemployment': Delhi CEO On Job Seeker's AI-Generated Cover Letter

Ananya Narang is the founder and CEO of Entourage.

A Delhi-based CEO recently took to X to highlight an amusing job application she received which was filled with glaring errors and oversights. Taking to the microblogging site, Ananya Narang, the founder and CEO of Entourage, shared a screenshot of the cover letter showing that the candidate used a standard template to craft the cover letter but forgot to replace the placeholders with their relevant experience and skills.

"I'm proficient in (mention your key skills, e.g., graphic design, social media strategy, research), and I'm passionate about (explain briefly how you can add value, e.g., creating engaging content, analyzing trends, supporting strategic initiatives). My previous experience includes (briefly highlight relevant experience or projects)," the jobseeker wrote, conveniently forgetting to replace placeholders with personal information.

Sharing the screenshot of the cover letter, Ms Narang wrote, "Just received yet another job application. No wonder we have so much unemployment today."

Take a look below:

Just received yet another job application. No wonder we have so much unemployment today :') pic.twitter.com/c0VaGWYrIJ — Ananya Narang (@AnanyaNarang_) October 15, 2024

In the following post, Ms Narang asked X users for suggestions on how best to respond. "Please tell me what do I reply?" she wrote.

In the comments section, many users suspected that the candidate had used ChatGPT to create the cover letter and had sent it without proofreading.

Ms Narang also crafted one possible reply to the applications. "Dear [Applicant's Name], Thank you for your interest in the [Job Title] position at [Company Name]. After reviewing your application, it appears that your submission was an unedited message generated by an AI tool, such as ChatGPT. That's what it says," she wrote.

Several users expressed their amusement and shared similar responses. Some even said that such applications have become common since the invention of ChatGPT.

"Well, you should also use ChatGPT and send a "Regret" letter! Also mention that any further call or correspondence shall be used for training and improvement purpose (for the candidate) ..!" suggested one user.

"You should also generate a prompt telling him how to properly copy paste the generated reply, and add why he cannot be hired as he doesn't even know how to copy paste," commented another.

"Natural stupidity with artificial intelligence," said a third user. "Artificial intelligence and human stupidity," quipped a fourth user.