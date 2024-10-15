Video: Man Gets Ratan Tata's Face Tattooed On Chest, Calls Him 'Real-Life God'

The man revealed he views the industrialist as a "real-life God".

Tattoo artist Mahesh Chavan, known as 'themustachetattoo' on Instagram, recently shared a heartfelt video of a client who came to get a tattoo of Ratan Tata on his chest. In the video, the man recounted a heart-touching story about why he considers the industrialist a real-life God. He revealed that a few years ago when his friend was suffering from cancer, they tried to get treatment at a big hospital. However, the high cost made it impossible for his friend to continue. This is when they learnt about Tata Trusts, which made a significant impact by providing his friend with free medical treatment.

In the clip, the man expressed his deep admiration for the countless lives saved by the Tata Trusts and how his personal experience inspired him to follow Ratan Tata's principles. He also revealed that he views the industrialist as a "real-life God" and sees the tattoo as a small token of appreciation for Mr Tata's invaluable contributions.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Mr Chavan wrote, "India has lost a legend @ratantata".

Take a look below:

The tattoo artist shared the video a few days back. Since then it has accumulated more than 989,000 likes and over 8 million views.

Reacting to the clip, one user wrote, "A man with zero haters". "India lost its ratan (gem)," expressed another.

"He was a true gentleman," commented a third Instagram user. "We lost real Kohinoor," added another.

Ratan Tata died at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Wednesday at the age of 86. His death marks the end of an era in Indian business, where a man reshaped the country's industrial landscape and catapulted his family-owned conglomerate into a global powerhouse.

His death has drawn an outpouring of grief and tributes from across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered Mr Tata as a visionary business leader and a compassionate soul. Business leaders Gautam Adani, Anand Mahindra, and Sundar Pichai also shared their condolences.