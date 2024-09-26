Lamborghini Navigates Pothole-Ridden Street In Telangana, Internet Reacts

The video has accumulated more than 1.6 million views.

A video showcasing a high-end vehicle navigating pothole-ridden streets in Telangana is going viral on social media. The clip, shared on X by user @WhateverVishal, opens to show a busy road where cars, scooters and auto-rickshaws navigate their way on a water-filled road full of potholes. Seconds later, the clip shows a red-coloured Lamborghini encountering difficulty driving through the bumpy roads. As the car moves, onlookers passing by are seen admiring the luxury ride and also taking pictures of it.

Sharing the clip on the microblogging site, the X user wrote, "He must have Paid at least 62 Lacs in Road Tax. Absolute State of Vishwagooroo."

The video was shared on X on Tuesday. Since then, it has accumulated more than 1.6 million views and several reactions. In the comments section, users expressed frustration over the poor road conditions.

"If that car had a life - it would be in a chronic depression and wanting to abode to heaven from this hell of a road," wrote one user. "Have cars like San Francisco but drive in the roads like Somalia," commented another.

"Pathetic!! They tax mercilessly and provide nothing in return," expressed a third user. "lol I love how one video shows so much. The disparity between rich and poor, tax payers money in a shit i mean pot hole, and youngsters shamelessly breaking rules by riding triple seat," commented a fourth.

"Who in the right mind dare to drive Lamborghini in indian road," asked another X user. "Imagine the frustration of owning such a car in a country where you cannot open it up," wrote one user.

"Roads are big levellers. Whether you drive an Alto or some fancy sports car, the roads are the same for both. So choose your car wisely," commented one user.

Meanwhile, the pothole menace in Telangana does not seem to end. Earlier this year, a woman in Telangana sat in a pothole filled with muddy water to highlight the poor condition of roads in the city. She claimed that her children suffered injuries after falling into potholes, adding that the stretch from Nagole to Uppal has as many as 30 potholes. "Where is our road tax and municipal tax," her placard read.