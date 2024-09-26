Video: Dubai Woman Claims Millionaire Husband Bought Island So She Could Wear Bikini

The video has amassed over 2.5 million views.

A woman from Dubai, who often flaunts her extravagant lifestyle online, has shared a new video on Instagram, claiming that her millionaire husband bought an Island just so she could wear a bikini in privacy. Soudi Al Nadak, 26, shared a video on Instagram of the private undisclosed island with the caption, "POV: You wanted to wear a bikini so your millionaire husband bought you an island". The video shows the couple flying a chartered jet to a tropical island, which appears to have a private retreat built into a rockface and towering palm trees overlooking a lagoon.

"This has been his best investment yet," the 26-year-old wrote while sharing the video, which has gone viral on social media, collecting over 2.5 million views.

Watch the clip below:

The video has been met with criticism from many users who called it a wasteful display of affluence and a way to flaunt her luxury lifestyle. "just go to a beach or a pool ?" wrote one user. "This is good but you should donate money to poor people," commented another.

"With such a woman he's not going to be a billionaire for long," sarcastically wrote a third user. "better save ur money invest it," suggested a fourth.

Also Read | YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia Shares "End Of My Career?" Post After Channels Hacked

The influencer often shares snippets of her lavish lifestyle which includes extravagant shopping sprees, luxurious cars, and first-class travel experiences to various destinations worldwide. Though she has been heavily trolled for flaunting wealth, she doesn't seem to be affected by it and remains unapologetic about her luxurious lifestyle.

Notably, she moved to Dubai with her family when she was six years old, and met her husband Jamal Al Nadak, while they were both studying at university eight years ago. She has been married to Jamal for the last three years. The couple's marriage includes rules like having no friends of the opposite sex, knowing each other's passwords, and always having their location available to each other.