YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia Shares 'End Of My Career?' Post After Channels Hacked

Popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, recently fell victim to a cyber attack. He revealed on Instagram that his YouTube channels had been hacked. The hackers changed the name of BeerBiceps to "@Elon.trump.tesla_live2024" and his personal channel to "@Tesla.event.trump_2024."

The majority of his interviews and podcasts were deleted by the hackers, who replaced them with old streams from events featuring Elon Musk and Donald Trump. In response, YouTube took down the hacked channels, displaying the message, "This page isn't available."

Allahbadia, who was initially in Singapore but later confirmed to be in Mumbai, has not issued an official statement about the hack. However, he indirectly addressed the situation on Instagram. Posting a picture of a meal, he wrote, "Celebrating my two main channels being hacked with my favourite food. Vegan burgers. Death of BeerBiceps met with Death of diet." In another story, he posted a selfie with an eye mask, humorously captioned, "Is this the end of my YouTube career? Was nice knowing you all."

Ranveer Allahbadia began his content creation journey at 22 with the launch of BeerBiceps, and he has since grown his digital career with seven YouTube channels with about 12 million subscribers. Mr Allahbadia has interviewed a wide range of prominent figures.

It remains unclear if Mr Allahbadia has been able to recover his channels.