Video: Karnataka Man Rides Bike With 5 Children In Metal Basket, Sparks Safety Debate

A video going viral on social media showing a man in Karnataka riding a two-wheeler with five children packed into a metal basket-like structure attached to the rear of the vehicle has sparked debate online.
The video shows a man riding a two-wheeler with children seated in a metal basket. Another child can also be seen sitting in front of the rider, who was wearing a helmet. However, none of the children appeared to be wearing any protective gear.
Sanatan Kannada, an X account that shared the video, claimed that the footage was recorded on the Mysuru-Nanjangud Road in Karnataka.
Watch Video Here:
Last night on the Mysuru–Nanjangud Road: a man carrying five children on a TVS XL two-wheeler, as if transporting a load of chickens.— ಸನಾತನ (सनातन) (@sanatan_kannada) September 21, 2026
It was Sunday, a busy weekend, and the Ooty main road. Is anyone concerned about the safety of these children?
Vehicle No.: KA 09 JU 1459… pic.twitter.com/Arv77HDFLa
The caption of the post reads, "Last night on the Mysuru-Nanjangud Road: a man carrying five children on a TVS XL two-wheeler, as if transporting a load of chickens. It was Sunday, a busy weekend, and the Ooty main road. Is anyone concerned about the safety of these children?"
Social Media Reaction
The video sparked a debate on social media, with people questioning the man's apparent negligence as he rode with five children on his two-wheeler, putting their lives at risk.
One user commented, "Risking the lives of kids & violating traffic rules is highly offensive."
Another user noted, "Most probably it's their Dad driving the 2 Wheeler."
"In most Indian cities, these things have become very common," added a third user.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world