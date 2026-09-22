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Video: Karnataka Man Rides Bike With 5 Children In Metal Basket, Sparks Safety Debate

The video shows a man riding a two-wheeler with children seated in a metal basket.

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Video: Karnataka Man Rides Bike With 5 Children In Metal Basket, Sparks Safety Debate
The video sparked a debate on social media, with people questioning the man's apparent negligence.

A video going viral on social media showing a man in Karnataka riding a two-wheeler with five children packed into a metal basket-like structure attached to the rear of the vehicle has sparked debate online.

The video shows a man riding a two-wheeler with children seated in a metal basket. Another child can also be seen sitting in front of the rider, who was wearing a helmet. However, none of the children appeared to be wearing any protective gear.

Sanatan Kannada, an X account that shared the video, claimed that the footage was recorded on the Mysuru-Nanjangud Road in Karnataka.

Watch Video Here:

The caption of the post reads, "Last night on the Mysuru-Nanjangud Road: a man carrying five children on a TVS XL two-wheeler, as if transporting a load of chickens. It was Sunday, a busy weekend, and the Ooty main road. Is anyone concerned about the safety of these children?"

Social Media Reaction

The video sparked a debate on social media, with people questioning the man's apparent negligence as he rode with five children on his two-wheeler, putting their lives at risk.

One user commented, "Risking the lives of kids & violating traffic rules is highly offensive."

Another user noted, "Most probably it's their Dad driving the 2 Wheeler."

"In most Indian cities, these things have become very common," added a third user.
 

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Karnataka Two Wheeler Children, Child Safety Traffic, Traffic Rule Violation
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