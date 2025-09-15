Video: 'Dogesh Bhai' Leaps Into Water To Save Baby, Wins Hearts Online

A family dog has saved a baby from what may have turned into a tragic accident. Captured on camera, the incident occurred when a woman was washing clothes near a sloped area. Her infant was seated in a baby stroller, and the family dog was resting there.

Suddenly, the stroller began to tip dangerously towards the water. Reacting instantly, the dog sprang into action. It jumped into the water and pushed against the stroller, preventing it from falling and keeping the baby safe.

The video soon went viral on Instagram.

A user commented, "Dogs are family. They are part of our family. Kindness and affection. Love and family. Faithful and caring."

Another wrote, "Very nice and beautiful Job dog."

"We only have one heart, Dogesh bhai (brother). How many times will you win it?" a comment read.

Someone read, "That's why I love dogs more than humans."

A user wrote, "They are God. God is not only in temples, he is here, in the form of animals."

"Animals are better than humans," a comment read.

"Hope humans stay loyal to dogs," a user wrote.

Earlier this year, a German Shepherd in Rishikesh went viral for heroically protecting children from a stray dog. Captured in a residential area, the video shows the dog watching from a balcony before leaping down and chasing the stray away.

Before that, a stray dog in Lebanon saved a newborn baby girl abandoned in a garbage bag. The dog carried the baby through the streets until a passerby, alerted by the infant's cries, retrieved her. The baby, only a few hours old, suffered bruises but was in serious yet stable condition and was taken to the hospital.